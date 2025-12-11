LARRY KUDLOW: With a sneeze and the snap of a finger, Trump closed the border

In President Trump’s first year, 2.5 million illegals have left the country. Of those 2.5 million, 1.9 million self-deported. I think the self-deportation number is my favorite number. Because I always remember that Joe Biden who let in nearly 11million illegals according to DHS, was always telling us he needed new legislation in order to close the border. This of course, was complete BS. There were plenty of laws that could and should have been used, to stop the flood of illegal immigrants. But, Donald Trump comes in and basically sneezes. Ha-choo, we’re closing the border.

And guess what? Just like that, one sneeze, and the border is closed. No better, 2.5 million have left, and nearly 2 million have left on their own, self-deportation. And there’s no reason why this won’t continue. Why not another 2 million self-deportations next year? After all, Mr. Trump repeatedly reminds the world that the American border is closed to illegals.

Legal immigration is a much different matter. But illegal immigration has basically been stopped. Cold. Dead in its tracks. And there’s big economic savings because the whole American infrastructure, whether it’s food, shelter, social services, and public safety, wasn’t ready for 11 million illegals during the Biden years. It cost a fortune. It bit up the price of rentals and homes. In some cases, it caused food shortages.

And worse of all, it unleashed a crime wave across the country, from which we are still suffering as a result of Joe Biden’s negligence.

But back to the good news front, whether the illegals self-deport or turned out by ICE and other authorities, it takes a lot of the economic pressure away. For example, the level of foreign-born workers is falling, while native-born workers are rising significantly.

This is also helping wages and affordability. Also, the upward pressure on rents and home prices is receding. And the cost of shelter in the inflation indexes is starting to come down.

Crime is still a big problem in the blue state sanctuary cities. But I’m going to leave that to Tom Homan and his patriotic agents. I know he will succeed. Moral of the story is, sometimes a sneeze can be a good thing.