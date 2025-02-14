LARRY KUDLOW: Sheriff Pam Bondi is making New York great again

After just a couple of days of being sworn in as Attorney General, Pam Bondi is laying the law down, especially on illegal immigration. And especially on illegal immigration in New York.

All New Yorkers — in the city, the suburbs, and upstate — should be cheering her on for making the Empire State a safer and more decent place to live.

Here's what she had to say:

This is a new DOJ, and we are taking steps to protect Americans, American citizens, and angel moms… New York has chosen to prioritize illegal aliens over American citizens. It stops. It stops today - as you know, we sued Illinois, and New York didn't listen. So now, you’re next. - Attorney General Pam Bondi, February 12

And our new Sheriff Bondi is going after something called New York's Green Light Law, which allows illegal immigrants to get drivers licenses and stops the Department of Motor Vehicles from telling ICE.

So, Bondi sued all the New York Trump Derangement Syndrome operatives, including so-called Attorney General Letitia James and so-called Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

And, just for the heck of it, Bondi threw in the DMV commissioner, who no one has ever even heard of.

The point here is that the new Trump Justice Department is busting through sanctuary cities and states, left and right. Bondi has already hit Illinois, and now she's hitting New York.

And, of course, the far-left James-Bragg left-wing Soviet-like cabal deserves everything they get for their attempted weaponization jihad against President Donald Trump, where they tried to throw him in jail for 700 years, take all his businesses away, and bankrupt him.

All of that was one of the greatest miscarriages of justice in history.

Whether or not AG Bondi had that in mind we'll never know, but bravo to her for correctly arguing that federal law supersedes state and local law. And giving Tom Homan and his ICE brigade the right to capture and deport the murderers and rapists who have broken the law.

There's no escape for them under the new Trump-appointed sheriffs. And these local yokel New York officials can whine as much as they want, but the voters' tide has turned against them.

And then we come to the case of Mayor Eric Adams, whose biggest crime during the Biden years was to begin cooperating with federal officials to stop the flood of illegals coming into the Red Apple. So the Bidens weaponized the legal system against him.

A phony indictment from Biden's Justice Department tried to lay him out, basically for doing nothing more than taking a couple of first-class airplane seat upgrades and helping a foreign embassy get a faster repair job.

The Trump-Bondi Justice Department dropped the indictment against Mayor Adams. And now you have a couple of Assistant U.S. Attorneys screaming like banshees, with highly visible resignation letters that no one really cares about.

Left-wing news outlets are telling us how brilliant these former prosecutors are, but, if so, they're only book-smart or pedigree-smart.

They are not street-smart, with no common sense at all, because Adams is cooperating with Bondi and Homan to get the illegals out of New York and make New York safe again, even reopening ICE facilities on Rikers Island.

You could say the new Trump sheriffs are now weaponizing justice in favor of Mayor Adams — but so that he can fight migrant crime and get rid of illegals.

I'm calling this good weaponization. High moral ground weaponization. Law and order, safety weaponization.

And because of his good works, Democratic Mayor Eric Adams is being mentioned as a possible Republican Mayor Eric Adams.

Stay tuned for more on that.