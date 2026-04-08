Larry Kudlow: Once Again President Trump Outwits the Defeatist Democrats

One of the many faults with today’s Democratic party is they don’t know how to win. They are defeatists. They find themselves on the wrong side of all kinds of 80-20 issues, like open borders, defending illegal criminals, waste, fraud, and abuse corruption, tax hikes, and men in women’s locker rooms. Now, here they go once again badmouthing President Trump’s tremendous victory in Operation Epic Fury, that absolutely crushed Iran in only 38 days. These defeatist Democrats now want to limit the commander in chief’s foreign policy powers, at almost exactly the moment where Mr. Trump, and our mighty military, and American patriots everywhere have scored a tremendous victory.

Is the war over? I think it basically is. There may be more hostilities, but we’re on the one-yard line. Let’s wait and see. Mr. Trump will never cut a bad deal. He has opened the Strait of Hormuz to take the pressure off energy prices. And he’s keeping all the American military forces in place in the Middle East, just to make sure a badly defeated Iran makes a peace deal. They may misbehave, and more bombing will occur. If they don’t agree to turning over the enriched uranium to America, then more bombing may be necessary. Ditto for their missile programs. Ditto if they keep bombing our Gulf allies.

Right now, Iran has a two-week peaceful window of opportunity to make a good deal. Essentially their navy, their airforce, their air defenses, their industrial base, have all been crushed. Even their ally Communist China needs their oil and has put diplomatic pressure on Iran to make a deal.

Whether Mr. Trump’s ceasefire is giving up some leverage for the final peace deal remains to be seen. Yet our military will remain in the region and can exercise their whip hand at a moment’s notice. Our negotiators know what’s worth discussing with Iran and what’s completely out of bounds. And if they don’t, then surely the president will know.

The Iranians like to delay and delay, and stall, but Mr. Trump is an action executive. I think we should all figure these next two weeks will be Iran’s last window before literally the roof totally caves in on them.

Meanwhile, the defeatist Democrats are once again on the wrong side of the political divide. And once again Mr. Trump using his own brand of tactical threats and then decisive actions to upend conventional wisdom, one way or another, Iran’s capabilities will be completely dismantled. One way or another, Mr. Trump will rewrite history and bring freedom and prosperity where no one thought it was possible. And one way or another, the Democrats are stumbling into their own self-made political trap.

Once again Mr. Trump outwits the defeatist Democrats.