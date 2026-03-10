LARRY KUDLOW: Listen to President Trump, he’s telling the truth

When President Trump keeps telling the press that Operation Epic Fury is almost over, and based on the information you’re looking at several more weeks before American war goals have been met, people should listen to him. You don’t have to take my word for it. Here’s what a veteran legacy reporter says: "I’ve covered five presidents, I have never seen one other than Donald Trump who regularly takes phone calls from reporters. I’ve spoken to him over the phone three times since the military operation, the war against Iran started. In each of those cases, I simply called him and he answered." There you go, Jonathan Karl, I know him well.

Ironically, while so many politicians and media people don’t listen to Mr. Trump, financial markets are listening quite carefully. For example, markets know that our war aims have nearly been met to prevent Iran from ever having nuclear weapons to destroy their long and short-term missiles and the launchers, and to keep the Strait of Hormuz open.

Those are the main goals. So, because of Mr. Trump’s credibility and the credibility of the mighty U.S.-Israel military and intelligence operations, oil prices have come down a lot and stock prices have rallied because they believe what the president is telling them.

I know he’s the rare president who has credibility, but he has credibility. When he posts on Truth Social that America will provide reinsurance for oil tankers and will likely provide assistance from our Navy, we should believe him. When he says there’s not going to be boots on the ground, with a very narrow possible exception of special ops, we should believe that too.

My pal Jason Trennert is probably right to say that it would be a mistake to confuse Mr. Trump for a neo-conservative. He is no George W. Bush, and there is no Donald Rumsfeld to persuade him that it’s in America’s interest to make Iran safe for democracy.

Well, Mr. Trump will get out of Iran as soon as the war aims are met. Now, Mr. Trennert is a little harsh on Mr. Bush and Mr. Rumsfeld, but the point is that Mr. Trump is more pragmatic and does not want forever wars. His goal is to end the forever war waged by Iran on America and on civilized peoples.

Mr. Trump can achieve this with military might in a relatively short period of time. That’s exactly what he’s doing. And the job is nearly complete, as he keeps telling us, but so many political geniuses don’t want to listen. Of course, there’s always a certain fog of war, information can change, unexpected events can certainly occur. Yet if you look carefully at what’s happened, the war is basically over. That’s what I think.

To quote the commander in chief himself: "I think the war is very complete. Iran has navy, no communications, they’ve got no air force. Their missiles are down to a scatter. Their drones are being blown up all over the place."

I think we’re really entering the mop-up stage. At this point, the way I see it, Mr. Trump is moving to win the peace after having crushed the Iranian enemy during the war. He is bending the arc of terrorism, he is changing the course of history, he is remaking the entire world’s balance of power, and oddly enough a lot of people don’t seem to understand it. They should, though, because he’s been telling it to them straight. He’s the most accessible, truth-talking president.

Listen to President Trump, he is telling the truth.