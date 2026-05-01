Larry Kudlow: Harvard-Harris poll shows America is behind Donald Trump and the GOP

America loves President Trump and the Republican Party on all the key issues, according to one major poll, the Harvard-Harris CAPS poll, presided over by a former adviser to President Clinton, Mark Penn, who is most certainly a moderate Democrat, not a crazy one. This is a well respected poll. Of the 2,745 registered voters who were surveyed, the split was 977 Republicans, 984 Democrats, and 785 Independents. So it’s 50-50.

What’s interesting about this poll is that it picks up and agrees with many other polls about the key issues. Affordability, the economy, immigration, healthcare, Iran, et cetera. Where it differs from many other polls and lefty press reporting, though, is that while some people may blame Republicans, they blame Democrats more on all the key issues.

Let’s start with Iran, 74 percent of the voters believe the U.S. is currently winning in Iran. Virtually every press organization is telling us Iran is winning, believe it or not. Then the poll goes on, 74 percent believe Iran should be prevented from obtaining nukes. Some 66 percent want Mr. Trump to insist on all major conditions in any negotiation. And 57 percent approve of the blockade. There’s a warning here for Democrats, because as Speaker Newt Gingrich has mentioned, Democrats have become the pro-Iran party. Not a good place to be. And as I’ve said many times, Iran will be a sleeper issue come the midterms.

Now on the economy — people are very worried about prices and affordability. Got it. When you ask them who do you trust more to manage the economy, though, the responses are: Mr. Trump and Republicans 53 percent, Democrats 47 percent. That’s a 6-point deficit.

Normally a typical news desk, I don’t care whether it’s the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times, or the Washington Post. All the legacy lefties. The typical news desk will assume because affordability is the issue, Mr. Trump is to blame. Nope. People have even less confidence in Democrats.

Here’s another point, open borders. On this issue, 58 percent think Democrats are in favor of open borders. Here’s another one. Voter ID. Some 65 percent of those polled think Democrats are against voter ID requirements. And they like it very much that Republicans are in favor of voter ID in order to vote. Here’s another one. The race for Congress, you’d think the Democrats are ahead by 10 points given the press coverage day in and day out. Wrong. The Harvard Harris poll shows 50-50, which historically could mean the GOP is well ahead because over the years polling has taken half a dozen points off of the final Republican tally.

As I always say, polls are not votes. Only votes are votes. I’ll also say that press coverage is not fair. It’s heavily biased against Mr. Trump and the GOP. And I will add to that, most public press-sponsored polling is heavily biased against Mr. Trump and the GOP. The Harvard Harris poll is the exception and there are other exceptions, but I believe the country is very much behind Mr. Trump. And there’s going to be a big surprise come this November.