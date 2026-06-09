LARRY KUDLOW: From General Jack Keane -- 10 to 14 days to return to military operations

Is now the time for one last kinetic military bombing assault on the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps regime in Iran?

We know that President Trump prefers diplomacy and is trying to complete an Iranian surrender deal. Yet the news today that the president is blaming Iran for shooting down an Apache helicopter over the Strait of Hormuz Monday night may change things.

Here’s the president’s Truth Social: "I have just been informed by our Great Military that last night the Iranians shot down one of our highly sophisticated Apache Helicopters while patrolling over the Strait of Hormuz." He added: "There were two pilots involved, both are safe and uninjured. Nevertheless, the United States must, of necessity, respond to this attack."

By the way, the central command’s rescue mission for the helicopter pilots was a miracle. The downed pilots were rescued using an Unmanned Surface Vessel sea drone, in a first-of-its-kind mission. Our military is absolutely incredible. Of course Iran has been busting the ceasefire left and right, hitting the American military, hitting Gulf states, hitting Israel. Israel bombed back by the way hitting Kharg Island. There’s a thought.

I’m not here to second guess the president who has my support for his courageous Iranian intervention. Yet you have to wonder when his patience for diplomacy will run out. And you also have to wonder whether any deal with Iran is ever really a deal.

These radical Islamists and their Nazi-like regime do not know the civilized world’s definition of right and wrong. They have never adhered to a deal. It’s part of their ideology, it’s part of their theocratic regime. It’s part of their hatred of America and Israel.

So, what’s Mr. Trump going to do by way of responding to the Iranian hit? We’ll here’s what General Jack Keane said last night: "Clearly the preferred option after eight weeks of frustration must be to return to military operations 10 days, 14 days, let’s finish this, let’s put them in the most vulnerable position they have ever been in."

Surely this is an option that’s front and center on the table in front of Mr. Trump. And in addition, I want to quote General Keane again because he is among the most knowledgeable and experienced patriots we have, who by the way is a Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient. Here’s General Keane again from last night: "At the end of the day, I truly believe what is going to likely come down to is having to go after them and to kill as many of them as we possibly can, capture some if we can, but take all the instruments of tyranny away from them once and for all. It is likely the solution that has to come at some point."

I’m sure Mr. Trump is considering all of this. This is about ending a near half century gruesome, barbaric dictatorship in the Middle East. It is also about freedom and liberty for all the other Middle Eastern countries, and of course our great friend and ally Israel. These are universal values worth fighting for.