LARRY KUDLOW: Fed up at Los Angeles, California

Big change is coming to the Middle East, and California, too, because people are fed up. Today’s a potpourri. President Trump told the great New York Post columnist Miranda Devine that he really does work well with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He’s optimistic about a deal. He’d like to meet Iran’s new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamanei. The naval blockade is going to continue. Mr. Trump thinks Iran has committed to ending their nuclear program, but he’s in no rush to make a deal.

By the way, Mr. Trump told Ms. Devine that the Maine Democrat Graham Platner is a major sleazebag, but Texas Democrat James Talarico is worse. The president also signaled he is optimistic on stocks and the economy. And he’s completely right. More big numbers coming out on new orders, production, manufacturing jobs, and business.

Secretary Scott Bessent told Congress that Iranian inflation may be more than 200 percent, the currency has collapsed, 50 percent of the army is not getting paid, and police are not reporting to the police stations. The best wartime Treasury secretary since World War II. Starving the beast.

And the big question is whether change is coming to California. My pal Steve Hilton looks to have actually won the Governor’s jungle primary. Here’s what Mr. Trump posted on Truth Social:

"Congratulations to Steve Hilton on coming in first, last night, in the California Vote for Governor. If Californians are smart, which I know they are, they will put Steve into the Governor’s Mansion, and watch their State get better at a rate that has probably never been seen before." Mr. Trump added: "I know Steve — He is a hard driving WINNER, and he will turn California around, quickly — and the Federal Government will be there, with him, to help."

My point. Mr. Hilton is one smart cookie and you can bet he’ll put together a great issues campaign to stop the corruption in California. Stop the economic exodus. Stop the tax confiscation and move that state to recovery from dystopia. He can do it.

And then there’s Spencer Pratt running a strong second in the Los Angeles mayoral race, winning the hearts of moms and families to make Los Angeles a decent place to live again. Fires, homelessness, drugs, crime: watch Mr. Pratt put together a first-rate campaign with a strong staff to set up a kind of City Hall-in-waiting. And the more you see Mayor Karen Bass, the better Mr. Pratt is going to do.

He should debate her five times a week. She can’t hardly get a sentence out. She’s backed by all the big-spending, corrupt, big-government socialist interest groups, but the rank-and-file may not follow the leadership. And Mr. Pratt might even be able to beat her with donors that want to restore Los Angeles to its prior greatness.

No matter what happens in November, Steve Hilton and Spencer Pratt are bringing change to California and Donald Trump is bringing big change to the Middle East.