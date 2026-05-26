LARRY KUDLOW: Can we really win the Iran war without additional bombing?

As is always the case, I have great faith in President Trump’s dealmaking, and now he’s trying to put the finishing touches on a war with Iran, which seems to me is basically 90 percent or 95 percent over. Mr. Trump is the only president in the last nearly 50 years with the courage and vision to destroy the radical Islamic regime in Iran, and by and large he has succeeded.

He will not make a bad deal. And he continues to keep his red lines of ending their nuclear capabilities, handing over their enriched uranium, pulling back on their missile programs, and of course reopening the Strait of Hormuz for the freedom of navigation. He holds those red lines in place. The question is, can these red line goals be achieved without a resumption of military action? Surely we don’t want to provide any economic assistance to Iran.

On Truth Social Sunday the president said "The Blockade will remain in full force and effect until an agreement is reached, certified, and signed." Good. He also stated clearly that Iran cannot develop or procure a nuclear weapon or bomb. Good.

In other words, no dust, no dollars. This is spot on. The moment we make an Obama-style cash infusion to Iran, they’ll go right out and use it to rebuild their weapons, their nuclear operations, and their state sponsorship of terrorism. They certainly will. Iran is the most gruesome, inhumane, nazi-like regime in the last 100 years.

It’s a modern-day Gestapo that has already reportedly slaughtered well more than 40,000 people this year alone. It must be stopped. And Mr. Trump’s military operations Midnight Hammer and Epic Fury, plus his Economic Fury, guided by Treasury Man Scott Bessent, have virtually taken Iran out and completed the mission.

But in the middle of negotiations, you have Iran trying to lay mines in the Strait of Hormuz and firing missiles at American naval ships. So of course we fired back successfully. Yet it just goes to show, this is a crowd that can never be trusted. They lie, cheat and steal as a way of life. They never keep the promises of verification. All largely because they really are not a civilized regime.

Instead, they prefer to negotiate as to how they’re going to negotiate in the future. Providing lists and conditions that have nothing to do with reality, but extend the talks forever.

Now Mr. Trump knows all this. Yet notwithstanding, he is engaged in intense diplomacy with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, or some faction, or somebody there. We’ve gone from a two-week ceasefire, then another week, then indefinite ceasefire. We could be in for another 60-day negotiating phase. Yet with all this, this question must be faced: to make good on his red lines, to properly set the stage for a new era of peace and freedom in the Middle East and around the world, even to extend the Abraham Accords including with Israel, can these noble historic missions really be completed without additional bombing?