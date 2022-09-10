Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Royals

King Charles III surrenders hereditary revenues in return for sovereign grant funding official duties

Every monarch has turned over the Crown Estates to the government since King George III

close
Best-selling author and Fox News contributor Douglas Murray describes Queen Elizabeth II's relationship with world leaders and how the commonwealth looked up to her as a 'guiding presence.' video

The death of Queen Elizabeth has ramifications all around the world: Douglas Murray

Best-selling author and Fox News contributor Douglas Murray describes Queen Elizabeth II's relationship with world leaders and how the commonwealth looked up to her as a 'guiding presence.'

King Charles III formally surrendered hereditary revenues, including the crown estate, to the United Kingdom government, and will begin receiving a sovereign grant funding his official duties as monarch.

The arrangement signed by Charles has been the same since 1760, when King George III offered care and profit from his privately-owned lands to the national government.

Charles made the proclamation in a royal ceremony at St. James's Palace on Saturday.

STUART VARNEY: QUEEN ELIZABETH MADE MONARCHY WORK

The royal family's private real estate investment holdings — estimated to be north of $14 billion in total value — are historically turned over to the nation with each successive generation. 

King Charles III

King Charles III views floral tributes to the late Queen Elizabeth II outside Buckingham Palace on Sept. 9, 2022 in London.  (Chris Jackson/Getty Images / Getty Images)

In exchange, the sovereign is guaranteed a generous government stipend to fund their works and travel, as well as personal expenses.

QUEEN ELIZABETH II, BRITISH ROYAL FAMILY'S NET WORTH

The Accession Council formally proclaimed King Charles III the sovereign of the United Kingdom at St. James's Palace Saturday morning.

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 09: King Charles III delivers his address to the nation and the Commonwealth from Buckingham Palace following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday 8th September in Balmoral, on September 9, 2022 in London, England.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"I shall strive to follow the inspiring example I have been set in upholding constitutional government and to seek the peace, harmony and prosperity of the peoples of these islands, and of the Commonwealth realms and territories throughout the world," Charles said.