Kenosha protests over Jacob Blake shooting verdict to be less destructive: Ex-police commissioner

Protesters gathered once again in Kenosha, Wisconsin Tuesday night following the district attorney's decision not to charge any officers in the August shooting of Jacob Blake, but this time it should be less destructive after the heated 2020 presidential election, former Boston Police Commissioner Ed Davis argued on FOX Business.

Continue Reading Below

More than 500 National Guard troops were deployed by Gov. Tony Evers in anticipation of possible violence at the Kenosha County Administration Building the first night as protesters gathered in the evening.

KENOSHA PROTESTERS GATHER AFTER JACOB BLAKE SHOOTING RESULTS IN NO CHARGES FOR POLICE

Davis said the worst of the protests is normally carried out on the first night but says there are activists coming from out of town, noting, "tonight will be telling."

"But hopefully cooler heads will prevail in this and now that the election is over ... a little bit of the passion has been removed from these discussions and hopefully we'll have a peaceful protest where people can show their displeasure but not destroy things," he told Dagen McDowell on "Mornings with Maria."

The former police commissioner said he believes the right decision was made in the shooting incident.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"The DA said it all when he talked about the extensive amount of evidence that has to be reviewed in a case like this. This shooting looked tough on video, but video does not tell the whole story," Davis explained.

"The decision that they came to was based on a significant review of the facts, statements from what the officer perceived, and the underlying issue that the police were issuing lawful orders to an individual who armed himself with a knife and it resulted in a shooting," he said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Davis said training has improved over the years but admits these are "difficult situations," especially given the social climate.

"Policing has become radioactive in this country," he said. "And it's a sin to see the very politicians that look to us for help for decades, walking away because of these incidents. We need to change and do our best but we also need the support of the community and our political structure is a fundamental component of that."