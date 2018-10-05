Kennedy: Will the tantrums finally end?

As this whole shouty Kavanaugh chapter comes to a close, and it looks like the judge has a good shot at confirmation, be prepared for a massive, nonstop tantrum from the left since their tacky tactics haven't worked.

Continue Reading Below

Maxine Waters threw kerosine on the campfire when she set the tone with this doozy back in June.

How's that for civil discourse? What an unstable harpie. Cory Booker, who put the sin in senator, backed her up with his cool guy call to action -- telling supporters to quote, "go to the hill and get up in the face of some congress people."

If anyone got up in Booker's clowny grill, he'd fold like a bad hand of poker! Dischord, shouting, stabbing, shooting, harrassing, tackling...we've already seen it all, and none of it makes you brave or right.

But like toddlers on a sugar high, sore losers somehow *now* feel emboldened to make a "call to action" that sadly includes violence when words are mistaken for deeds and the thwarted feel obligated to act like total a-holes.

It's obviously just offputting fake machismo meant to rile up the farty fringe so they like you. And if the roles were reversed and Maxine Waters was shouted out of Le Bernadin she'd call for swift justice and a shiny guillotine for her oppressors.

Advertisement

What the hell does it teach our kids when we can't passionately, yet civily, disagree or move on when something doesn't go your way? Isn't move on dot org a coping tool of the left, or an ironically named relic because now every loser feels the need to sob in their soggy poo pants instead of moving on positively and productively to the next damn thing.