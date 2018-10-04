Kennedy: Is Cory Booker the new moral arbiter?

Oh my garden, I hope Cory Booker runs for president, just to watch him lose. Don't get me wrong, he's already running, and now every spartacus moment is just a sharp elbow to move his fellow lady senators, like Liz Warren and Kamala Harris, the hell out of the way. Booker the carnival barker has taken it upon himself to be the moral arbiter in the Kavanaugh circus, even calling on the judge to withdraw his name regardless of innocence or guilt.

Why should he withdraw? Because his temperament doesn't seem very judgey, his language has been too coarse, and his credibility has been called into question. By Democrats, who before his name was formally announced, promised to do everything in their power to block his confirmation.

Leak already public emails in a clumsy fartacus moment? That didn't work. Grandstand during the confirmation hearings to launch a few dozen new fundraising emails? Didn't derail anything. Leak a woman's name and personal information so the press could force her into the public square for a dual and sickening humiliation? Jury's still out on that one, but this isn't a court of law as Booker and Mazie Hirono have reminded us, so due process, presumption of innocence and basic decency are all out the window.

Is it moral to leak someone's identity who prefers anonymity? Seems the only thing booker has learned in what he describes "this moral moment" is how to scrap objective standards for political gain. Draw blood now, use a tourniquet of excuses and rationalizations later when pesky facts get in the way.

The fact is booker is just trying to delay and buy time hoping Kavanaugh outrage fans voter flames so the senate falls into meddling democratic hands and Merrick Garland is rightfully seated on the high court. We still don't know exactly how this whole thing is going to shake out, all we know is Booker's ham fisted ambitions are just another chapter in the democratic playbook of how to lose the presidency.