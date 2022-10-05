Kellyanne Conway rips 'entire' Dem Party for pushing 'racial equity' agenda everywhere except school choice

Kellyanne Conway, former senior counselor to President Trump, discussed the Democrats' racial equity push everywhere except school choice, arguing President Biden and V.P. Harris are "preventing" kids of all backgrounds from exiting "failing schools."

KELLYANNE CONWAY: I also think a big sleeper issue that favors Republicans is this continuing parents' rights movement, because the kids still have lost learning. You still see all this ridiculous woke curriculum seeping in where we should be worried about making up for lost time.

NEW VIRGINIA LAW MANDATES PUBLIC SCHOOLS ALERT PARENTS TO SEXUALLY EXPLICIT INSTRUCTIONAL MATERIAL

…You have an entire Democratic Party against, may I say, racial equity when it comes to school choice, charter schools, educational freedom, opportunity scholarships, an entire Democratic Party, beginning with the president and the vice president who are standing in the schoolhouse door preventing kids of color and kids of all backgrounds from exiting these failing schools and accessing an education that's quality, affordable, worthy of their humanity and dignity. It's uncomplicated.

