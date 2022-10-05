Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Election

Kellyanne Conway rips 'entire' Dem Party for pushing 'racial equity' agenda everywhere except school choice

The former counselor to Donald Trump said it'll be a 'big sleeper issue' that favors Republicans leading up to the Midterms

close
Fox News contributor Kellyanne Conway blasts the 'ridiculous woke curriculum' seeping into classrooms as teachers should be making up for 'lost learning.' video

Kellyanne Conway rips 'entire' Dem Party for pushing 'racial equity' agenda everywhere except school choice

Fox News contributor Kellyanne Conway blasts the 'ridiculous woke curriculum' seeping into classrooms as teachers should be making up for 'lost learning.'

Kellyanne Conway, former senior counselor to President Trump, discussed the Democrats' racial equity push everywhere except school choice, arguing President Biden and V.P. Harris are "preventing" kids of all backgrounds from exiting "failing schools."

KELLYANNE CONWAY: I also think a big sleeper issue that favors Republicans is this continuing parents' rights movement, because the kids still have lost learning. You still see all this ridiculous woke curriculum seeping in where we should be worried about making up for lost time.

NEW VIRGINIA LAW MANDATES PUBLIC SCHOOLS ALERT PARENTS TO SEXUALLY EXPLICIT INSTRUCTIONAL MATERIAL

…You have an entire Democratic Party against, may I say, racial equity when it comes to school choice, charter schools, educational freedom, opportunity scholarships, an entire Democratic Party, beginning with the president and the vice president who are standing in the schoolhouse door preventing kids of color and kids of all backgrounds from exiting these failing schools and accessing an education that's quality, affordable, worthy of their humanity and dignity. It's uncomplicated.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

close
Fox News contributor Kellyanne Conway discusses the key issues ahead of the 2022 midterms, the administration pushing equitable policies and the rise in surging crime and inflation. video

Kellyanne Conway: Parents' rights movement 'big sleeper issue' that favors Republicans

Fox News contributor Kellyanne Conway discusses the key issues ahead of the 2022 midterms, the administration pushing equitable policies and the rise in surging crime and inflation.