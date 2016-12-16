Kellyanne Conway Fights Back Against Her Feminist Critics

After becoming the first woman to successfully run a presidential campaign, Trump Transition Team Senior Advisor Kellyanne Conway has weighed whether to continue alongside Trump after he assumes office, or turn her focus to family, including her four young children.

Continue Reading Below

But that decision has fueled a backlash on social media. Conway explained on FOX Business Network’s Varney & Co. Friday that people are attacking her on social media because of her hesitation to accept a role in President-elect Donald Trump’s administration.

“I thought that women were a product of their choices and that’s what I’m trying to do here privately and quietly find the best balance for my family,” Conway told the FOX Business Network’s Stuart Varney.

Conway took issue with the motives behind the attacks, saying the criticisms are from people who judge her political views and not her ability to be a mother.

“A lot of them who have attacked me are either childless interns born in the 1990s…or I noticed women who have cats as their Twitter pictures, so I’m not going to really just lose my mind over people attacking me in a 140 characters, I can assure you that,” she said.

Advertisement

Still, Conway said her mind isn’t made up just yet, and left the door open to a possible position within the administration.

“Maybe I will go into the administration because I know Donald Trump and my husband are very supportive of that choice as well,” she said.