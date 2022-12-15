Expand / Collapse search
Karine Jean-Pierre says she has to 'be very careful' discussing bill banning TikTok from government devices

The US Senate passed a bill on Wednesday that would ban TikTok from government devices

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during a briefing on Thursday that she has to "be very careful" when discussing legislation that would ban TikTok from government devices.

Karine Jean-Pierre says she has to 'be very careful' discussing legislation banning TikTok from government devices

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during a briefing on Thursday that she has to "be very careful" when discussing legislation that would ban TikTok from government devices.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during a Thursday press conference that she has to "be very careful" when discussing the Senate-passed legislation that would ban TikTok on government devices.

The U.S. Senate on Wednesday night passed a bill sponsored by Sens. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., Tom Cotton, R-Ark., Rick Scott, R-Fla. and Marco Rubio, R-Fla. that would ban TikTok from being on government devices, citing security concerns.

"So as I've as I've said before, you know, I want to be very careful on commenting on any specific legislation at this time. So I would refer you to Congress on the next steps, we don't get involved in the process, as we've done in the past," Jean-Pierre said. 

Jean-Pierre said that TikTok isn't allowed to be used on White House devices "for security reasons."

SENATE PASSES BILL THAT WOULD BAN TIKTOK ON GOVERNMENT DEVICES

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022.  (AP Photo/Susan Walsh / AP Newsroom)

FBI Director Christopher Wray said during a Dec. 2 speech at the University of Michigan that Chinese officials have broad access to TikTok, allowing them "to manipulate content, and if they want to, to use it for influence operations."

FBI DIRECTOR ADMITS TRUMP WAS RIGHT ABOUT TIKTOK'S NATIONAL SECURITY ISSUES: 'DOESN'T SHARE OUR VALUES'

TikTok in app store

TikTok app logo on the App Store is seen with TikTok logo displayed in the background in this illustration photo taken in Krakow, Poland on July 18, 2021.  (Photo Ilustration by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"All of these things are in the hands of a government that doesn’t share our values, and that has a mission that's very much at odds with what’s in the best interests of the United States. That should concern us," Wray said.

TikTok Chief Operating Officer Vanessa Pappas attempted to refute that the company shares user data during a September Senate hearing.

Sen. Josh Hawley

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., speaks with reporters as he leaves the Senate floor in the Capitol on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021.  (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"We will never share data, period," Pappas said.

Fox News' Lawrence Richard contributed to this report.