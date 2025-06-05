Judge temporarily stops Trump admin moves to close Job Corps centers across nation

A federal judge issued a temporary restraining order on Wednesday that stops the Trump administration from closing Job Corps centers.

"It is further ordered that Defendants, their agents, and all persons acting in concert or participating with Defendants are enjoined from enforcing, implementing, maintaining or giving the effect to the elimination of the Job Corps program," U.S. District Judge Andrew L. Carter wrote in the order.

"Including the stop work orders and termination and non-renewal notices delivered to Job Corps center operators starting May 29, 2025; from issuing, enforcing, implementing, maintaining or giving effect to any shutdown tasks, job terminations or student removals; and from taking any further action to eliminate the Job Corps program without Congressional authorization."

The motion, filed by the National Job Corps Association, was to stop the Department of Labor's (DOL) closure of 99 Job Corps campuses nationwide, according to a news release.

LABOR DEPT TO SUSPEND JOB CORPS CENTERS IT SAYS PUT STUDENTS IN DANGER, COST TAXPAYERS $1.7B

"For generations, Job Corps has provided life-changing education and hands-on training to young people looking for a pathway to a better future," Donna Hay, President and CEO of the National Job Corps Association, said in a statement. "These students are often overcoming significant personal and economic challenges and Job Corps gives them the ability to gain the skills they need to build meaningful careers."

Job Corps was created by Congress in 1964 and allows 16-to-24-year-olds from disadvantaged backgrounds to obtain high school diplomas or an equivalent, vocational certificates and licenses, and on-the-job training. The program currently serves about 25,000 people at 120 Job Corps centers run by contractors.

Read the full order below (App users click here)

When the DOL announced last week it was pausing Job Corps center operations, it said the program was not cost-effective, had a low graduation rate and was not placing participants in stable jobs. The department also said there had been thousands of instances of violence, drug use and security breaches at Job Corps centers.

FEDERAL JUDGE BLOCKS TRUMP ADMIN MOVES TO DISMANTLE DEPT OF EDUCATION

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"Job Corps was created to help young adults build a pathway to a better life through education, training, and community," Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer said in a statement. "However, a startling number of serious incident reports and our in-depth fiscal analysis reveal the program is no longer achieving the intended outcomes that students deserve. We remain committed to ensuring all participants are supported through this transition and connected with the resources they need to succeed as we evaluate the program’s possibilities."

Reuters contributed to this report.