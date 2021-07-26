Judge extends deadline for FTC to refile Facebook antitrust suit

WASHINGTON — The Federal Trade Commission has until Aug. 19 to file an amended version of its antitrust lawsuit against Facebook Inc. after a judge granted the agency an extension.

Stocks in this Article FB FACEBOOK, INC. $372.46 +2.67 (+0.72%)

Judge James E. Boasberg of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia had previously set a July 29 deadline after saying the agency hadn’t supported its claims that Facebook has monopoly power in personal social-networking services. His dismissal of the suit cited in part how the FTC calculated the company’s market share.

SEN. RON JOHNSON DEMANDS ANSWERS FROM BIDEN ON ADMINISTRATION'S WORK WITH BIG TECH TO CENSOR ONLINE POSTS

The FTC asked for the filing extension Friday, saying Facebook didn’t oppose it; and Judge Boasberg approved the request. After the agency files an amended suit, Facebook would have until Oct. 4 to respond. Subsequently, the two sides may be able to file additional counterarguments.

Facebook has sought the recusal of FTC Chairwoman Lina Khan from the agency’s deliberations on whether to file a new antitrust case, arguing she couldn’t be impartial because of her long history of criticizing it and other big-tech firms.

The FTC has declined to comment on the demand.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Khan had said previously that she would consult with FTC ethics officials if recusal questions arose.