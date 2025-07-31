Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump
Published

JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon and Trump appear to mend fences after previous public disagreements: report

Dimon reportedly praised Trump's recent trade deal with Japan during an Oval Office meeting

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon's relationship with President Donald Trump has possibly thawed after he reportedly visited the White House twice in the past two months, according to media reports. 

Dimon, 69, met with Trump in the Oval Office last week to discuss the economy, trade and financial rules with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick also present, The Wall Street Journal reported. 

Dimon reportedly praised Trump's recent trade deal with Japan. In June, Dimon met with Trump and Vice President JD Vance. 

JPMORGAN'S JAMIE DIMON CALLS ON US TO STOCKPILE BULLETS, RARE EARTH INSTEAD OF BITCOIN

President Trump and Jamie Dimon

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon has met with President Donald Trump in recent months as their relationship begins to thaw, according to reports.  (Getty Images / Getty Images)

JPMorgan Chase and the White House both declined to comment on the matter to Fox News Digital. 

In May, Dimon criticized Trump's approach to tariffs during an interview with Fox Los Angeles, calling them "too large, too big and too aggressive." He said the tariffs could lead to inflation and emphasized the need for a more measured approach. 

Dimon, who serves as the chief executive of America’s biggest bank, has weighed in on issues other than finance, including defense matters. In May, he said the United States should be stockpiling bullets and drones instead of Bitcoin. 

JAMIE DIMON CRITICIZES ZOHRAN MAMDANI AS 'MARXIST,' BLASTS DEMOCRATS' DEI PUSH: 'BIG HEARTS AND LITTLE BRAIN'

"We shouldn't be stockpiling bitcoins," Dimon said when asked about how industrial policy is entwined with national security policies during a panel. "We should be stockpiling guns, bullets, tanks, planes, drones — you know, rare earths. We know we need to do it. It's not a mystery." 

Bitcoin is a decentralized digital currency that operates outside of banking or government authority. President Donald Trump signed an executive order in March establishing a Bitcoin reserve, which he described as "a virtual Fort Knox for digital gold." 

Fed Chair Jerome Powell

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies before the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs during a hearing to "examine the Semiannual Monetary Policy Report to the Congress" on Captiol Hill June 25, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Kent Nishimura/Getty Images / Getty Images)

He also irritated Trump by staunchly backing Fed Chair Jerome Powell and his refusal to slash interest rates, an issue they have both publicly disagreed on despite pressure from the White House, the New York Post reported. 

Trump has demanded that Powell cut rates despite the Fed's refusal to budge. He has also criticized the Fed's planned $2.5 billion "Palace of Versailles" renovations of its Washington, D.C., headquarters. 