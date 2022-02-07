China carrying out ‘master plan’ to take over US: John Ratcliffe

China’s playbook for taking over the United States aims to dominate America’s industries one by one, former DNI John Ratcliffe explained on "Mornings with Maria" Monday.

JOHN RATCLIFFE: Wall Street has put profits above our national security, so to tech giants in Silicon Valley. Now we're seeing it in Hollywood, where, you know, the American people are essentially being indoctrinated by a Hollywood industry where China is never the bad guy. And at the same time, what they're doing is rob, replicating and replacing, and creating their own film industry so that they can indoctrinate their own population to the exclusion of American filmmakers. So, unfortunately, this has been… the pattern and it will continue. It's part of the master plan for China to supplant the United States in all aspects…

It’s the Chinese playbook. And essentially what they do is they get involved with an industry. Then they steal the technology, the expertise, the creative licenses, everything to understand it from the inside and then to compete. And they've done it across the board. They've done it with regard to, you know, wind power industry. They're looking at our agricultural industry. It's why we constantly talk about what a bad actor China is and why the American people need to be alerted to the plan that China has, where they very clearly say, "We're coming for you, we're going to replace you as the world superpower."

President Xi Jinping is playing hardball. Unfortunately, President Biden and this administration seem to be playing wiffle ball. And so talking about these things is really important, so people understand what China really is about.

