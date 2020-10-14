Biden touts Warren Buffett call during virtual fundraising event with donors

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden told donors at a virtual fundraising event Wednesday that he had recently spoken with billionaire investor Warren Buffett about America’s leadership role in international politics.

Continue Reading Below

“We have to refuse to postpone what America has to do, the work we have to do. There’s nothing beyond our capacity, for God’s sake,” Biden said during the call. “Just got off the phone with Warren Buffett and talking about how we have position unlike we were 50, 70, 80 years ago to lead the whole damn world in a way that no one else can. There’s no limit to America’s future.”

TRUMP TOUTS US ECONOMIC, JOBS RECOVERY IN SPEECH TO ECONOMIC CLUB OF NY

Buffett has not publicly announced his endorsement for the presidency this year. He endorsed Hillary Clinton in 2016 and was a prominent supporter of former President Barack Obama.

Biden did not share further details about the call. Buffett’s assistant did not return a request for comment on the conversation.

FED'S POWELL URGES MORE FEDERAL STIMULUS TO HELP ECONOMY RECOVER FROM PANDEMIC

Also on Wednesday, President Trump delivered a virtual speech at the Economic Club of New York. The president touted the U.S. economy’s ongoing comeback from the coronavirus pandemic, referring to it as the “fastest” economic recovery in the country’s history.

Trump repeated his frequent warning that a Biden victory in November would cripple the U.S. economy.

"We have created a record 11.4 million American jobs since May," Trump said. "If the left gains power, the recovery will be terminated and the economy will be destroyed. They have told us their exact plans."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

A Fox News poll published on Oct. 7 showed Biden ahead of Trump by a 53-43 percent margin among likely voters.

Buffett, 90, is the longtime CEO and chairman of Berkshire Hathaway. Known as the “Oracle of Omaha,” he has a personal net worth of $79.6 billion as of this week, according to Forbes.