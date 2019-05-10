Joe Biden raises $750,000 at Hollywood fundraiser, report says

Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden reportedly raked in more than $750,000 at a Hollywood fundraiser Wednesday night.

The former vice president’s fundraiser was hosted by interior designer Michael S. Smith and his husband James Costos, a former HBO executive who was President Barack Obama’s ambassador to Spain. Others who attended the fundraiser at Smith’s house included actor Rob Reiner, media mogul Peter Chernin and DreamWorks co-founder Jeffrey Katzenberg, CNBC reported. Other sponsors included Sen. Dianne Feinstein's husband, Richard Blum, and several former Obama administration ambassadors.

More than 300 guests attended the event in Los Angeles. Two sources told The Associated Press that more than $750,000 was collected. They were not authorized to reveal the fundraising numbers and spoke on condition of anonymity.

CNBC reported not every attendee wrote a check for “the maximum individual amount of $2,800.”

"I promise you if we elect a Democrat this time — whether it's me or someone else — we're going to see this country come together like it hasn't in a long time," Biden said at the fundraiser. "Because people are tired, they're sick and tired of what's happening. Let's lift our heads up. Again, not a joke, remember who the hell we are. And let's go take it back."

Biden’s campaign said they raised $6.3 million in the first 24 hours of his 2020 presidential run announcement in April. They said about 97 percent of their donations came in amounts of less than $200.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.