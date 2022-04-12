Job Creators Network launches 7-figure 'Great Opportunity Project' ad buy to promote free-market policies

EXCLUSIVE – The Job Creators Network (JCN) is launching a seven-figure "Great Opportunity Project" to promote free-market policies that it says have led to prosperity.

The project will run in Georgia, South Dakota and Arizona, with additional states to be added as the campaign continues through November 2022.

"The economy is the number one issue facing the American people, according to survey after survey," JCN President Alfredo Ortiz told FOX Business in a statement. "The Great Opportunity Project will fill a critical gap in the debate over economic policy by drawing much-needed attention to the success several states have achieved by enacting free-market policies."

"In contrast to the failed liberal policies being pushed in Washington, D.C., many states have achieved impressive growth by empowering small business owners and the private sector," Ortiz argued. "The Great Opportunity Project will put a microphone in front of the leaders who enacted those policies and the small business owners who are benefiting from them. Our goal is to change the broader national debate over the economy."

"Our campaign will rally people around a positive, constructive agenda for national prosperity," he concluded.

"The only way we grow as a country is by providing opportunity for all Americans," Gov. Doug Ducey, R-Ariz., said in a statement on the project. "Entrepreneurs and small business owners are critical to a growing economy. As a former CEO myself, I know what attracts talent – and what allows businesses to scale. Governors don't create jobs – we make the environment to help innovators and entrepreneurs create them."

The Great Opportunity Project will include a national TV and radio ad campaign, several mini-documentaries, billboards, and events with elected officials and small business owners.