Joe Biden

Japan warns US’ EV tax credit in Biden inflation bill could deter investment, cost jobs

Japan has argued that US consumers will ultimately have less options in the EV market

Cars.com CEO Alex Vetter discusses how rising interest rates are impacting car loan demand and the electric vehicle market on 'The Claman Countdown.' video

Cars.com CEO Alex Vetter: EV market yet to take off with consumers

Cars.com CEO Alex Vetter discusses how rising interest rates are impacting car loan demand and the electric vehicle market on 'The Claman Countdown.'

Japan warned the United States over the weekend that the latter’s electric vehicle tax credits could dissuade them from investing in the world’s largest economy. 

The Japanese government sent a letter to U.S. Treasury Department on Saturday, complaining that the tax credits in the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) put Japanese carmakers at a disadvantage in the U.S. market. 

US Japan

The U.S. and Japan flags fly together outside the White House in Washington April 27, 2015. (REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque / Reuters Photos)

The Japanese government argued that the requirements for being eligible for the tax credit were "not consistent" with the shared policy between the two countries to build resilient supply chains with other allies and reduce exposure to China. 

"It would be possible that Japanese automakers hesitate to make further investments towards electrification of vehicles," the government said. "This could cause negative impacts on the expansion of investment and employment in the U.S."

FIRST-TIME EV OWNER SHARES ‘CAUTIONARY TALE’ AFTER IT TOOK 15 HOURS TO DRIVE 178 MILES

South Korea and European countries have also expressed concerns over the tax credits. Last Friday, South Korea said it was seeking a three-year grace period so that its automakers could continue receiving EV incentives in the U.S. 

The new law introduces incentives to bring battery and EV manufacturing to the United States with the aim of ratcheting up domestic content over the next six years. 

The Japanese government has argued that limitations on the range of vehicles that benefit from the tax credit will ultimately give U.S. consumers fewer options at affordable costs and may even interfere with Biden’s climate goals

Reuters contributed to this report. 