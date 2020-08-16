Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Politics

Japan PM Abe enters hospital for examination: reports

Abe, Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, has been in power since 2012

close
Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., discusses Japan's handling of coronavirus and argues the United States didn't need to enforce a draconian approach toward the pandemic.video

Japan's coronavirus approach used common sense: Sen. Mike Braun

Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., discusses Japan's handling of coronavirus and argues the United States didn't need to enforce a draconian approach toward the pandemic.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe entered a Tokyo hospital on Monday for an examination but a detailed reason for the visit was not immediately known, local media reported.

Continue Reading Below

Government sources said it was not a worrying situation, Nippon TV reported, while Kyodo News cited people near to the prime minister as saying it was for a regular check-up.

Abe’s office did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment.

STOCK FUTURES TRADE LOWER AHEAD OF KEY ECONOMIC DATA

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe answers a question during his press conference about the coronavirus situation in Japan, at the Prime Minister's office in Tokyo Saturday, March 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

The reports follow weekend comments by the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s tax panel chairman, Akira Amari, that he was concerned about Abe, 65, suffering from fatigue for his continuous work responding to the coronavirus crisis.

“I want him to take a break. He has a strong sense of responsibility and feels it’s wrong to take a break,” Amari told a news program on Sunday.

Abe, Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, has been in power since 2012 in his second time as premier.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

He resigned from his first stint in 2007 due to struggles with ulcerative colitis, which he now keeps under control with medication that was not previously available.