Jamie Dimon fires back at Trump allies over JPMorgan's subpoena role in Jack Smith probe

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon is hitting back at critics who allege the bank willingly cooperated with the special counsel’s probe into President Donald Trump’s allies — insisting those claims are baseless and blasting those pushing them.

In an exclusive interview with FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo that aired Monday, Dimon said people "have to grow up" and stop "making up things," arguing the bank only turns over records when legally compelled by a court subpoena — not for political reasons.

"People have to grow up here, okay? And stop making up things and stuff like that. I can't talk about an individual account. We do not de-bank people's religious or political affiliations," Dimon asserted.

"We de-bank people who are Democrats. We de-bank people who are Republicans. We've debanked different religious folks, never was for that reason."

Dimon was responding to Trump Media & Technology Group CEO Devin Nunes, who claimed in a November interview with Bartiromo that Chase was subpoenaed by former special counsel Jack Smith as part of his election-related investigations of Trump.

Smith repeatedly stood by his work as special counsel, under which he brought two criminal cases against Trump — one related to the 2020 election and another tied to alleged retention of classified documents. After Trump’s 2024 election victory, Smith dropped both cases, citing a Justice Department policy that generally discourages prosecuting a sitting president.

"I've seen Jamie Dimon and others at JPMorgan say this over and over again that they don't de-bank people for political reasons. Well then, why the hell did you bank Trump Media?" Nunes previously said on "Sunday Morning Futures."

"We live under very strict rules and regulations and requirements and to protect the country, we have to report things to the government. We're required to report it to the government. I can't even tell you when we do it," Dimon fired back.

"I actually applaud the Trump administration who's trying to say that de-banking is bad, and we should change the rules. Well, damn it, I've been asking to change the rules now for 15 years. So change the rules," he said.

"We don't give information to the government just because they ask. We're subpoenaed. We're required by court to give it to the government. And I've been following subpoenas with this administration, the last administration, the administration before that, and the one before that … So let's just take a deep breath and fix the problems, as opposed to blame someone who's put in that position."

Dimon’s proposed solution includes banks self-reporting to the government if records or data appear suspicious — "we’ll report it to you, and you decide."

"Why do we have to decide?" he asked. "Democratic and Republican governments have come after us both. So let's not act like this is just one side doing this. This has been going for a long time, and we should stop militarizing the government that kind of way."

