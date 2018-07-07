James Woods’ agent’s decision to drop him ‘inexcusable’

The treatment of conservatives in Hollywood – like James Woods, the Academy-nominated who was dumped by his agent on the Fourth of July for his political views – is “inexcusable,” according to comedian Joe Piscopo.

“I can’t believe it,” Piscopo said during an interview with FOX Business’ Neil Cavuto on Saturday. “It’s inexcusable. James Woods is a great guy.”

Woods, best known for his roles in the films “Casino”, “Videodrome” and “The Virgin Suicides”, received an email (subject: well…) on Wednesday from his agent Ken Kaplan, who wrote that he could no longer represent the actor.

“It’s the 4th of July and I’m feeling patriotic,” Kaplan said in the email. “I don’t want to represent you anymore. I mean I could go on a rant but you know what I’d say.”

In response, Woods fired back that Kaplan should “appreciate free speech and one’s right to think as an individual. Be that as it may, I want to thank you for all your hard work and devotion on my behalf. Be well.”

Woods has been outspoken about his conservative beliefs on Twitter. In one tweet, he shared an image of Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) with her comment “Donald, you ain’t seen nasty yet.” He captioned the post “#NoNudes.”

But Piscopo said that both sides of the political aisle need to end the hyper-partisanship and put aside their beliefs.

“If you saying anything marginally nice about Donald J. Trump, they will come after you a little bit,” he said. “And it’s very, very frustrating. Because all we want is what’s great for America.”