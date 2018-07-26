It’s time to scrap the whole FISA system: Kennedy

It used to be, in the good old days, only paranoid presidents could warantlessly spy on Americans. Nixonian hatred and peanut buttery Jimmy Carter gave us the FISA courts, so now a whole new branch of secret eavesdroppers could legitimize unconstitutional nosiness.

In this galvanized hell pot of modern politics, there are not two sides to every story, it's a dodecahedron of subjective misinformation as competing tribes battle for loyalty using evermore convincing arguments of filthy smears.

Enter dorky Carter Page: After living in Moscow for several years, the future Trump campaign adviser was questioned by the FBI, who grew worried his brand of vulnerability would make him putty in Russian paws.

As opposition researchers began wading through the scum of the 2016 campaign, they stumbled upon a washed-up British spy with questionable credentials who agreed to bend the rules and suspend disbelief by compiling an anti-Trump dossier.

This rickety document, paid for with Democratic blood money, was spit shined by the FBI, who went before a FISA judge to get permission to surveil the corky of presidential politics: Carter Page.

House Intel Chair Devin Nunes has been grousing for months about the dubious application, although he himself -- through nauseating congressional gymnastics -- beefed up the FISA law like an East German deadlifter, and with the release of the mostly redacted document, he has been largely vindicated.

His hypocrisy has been inexcusable in terms of selective outrage over FISA abuses and power, but he's right in that the whole damn enterprise has grown too big, secret and dangerous.

So what should we do now? Instead of arguing over the details of misused courts that spy on political enemies, and acting surprised government agencies would employ circular logic on the road to Fallacyville, maybe it's time to put away the invisible cloak, put on some big boy pants, take responsibility and scrap the whole damn system.

