It’s time for Barr to take control of his DOJ: Tom Fitton

Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton said it’s time for Attorney General William Barr to take control of his Justice Department.

“By outsourcing the role of the Justice Department to Rod Rosenstein, Mr. Barr is sending a signal that it’s business as usual at the deep state,” he told David Asman during an appearance on Lou Dobbs Tonight on Tuesday.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein reached an agreement with Attorney General William Barr to stay on the Justice Department for a “little while longer.” Rosenstein in January pledged to step down in by mid-March, yet he is still the main liaison between Special Counsel Robert Mueller. However Barr is still the main oversite since his confirmation.

Fitton said it could be months before Rosenstein’s position is filled.

“He could continue,” he said, “to effectively collaborate with Mr. Mueller as he continues this presidential harassment campaign.”

Meanwhile after the release of a heavy redacted report, Michael Cohen’s search warrant documents showed that the FBI started an investigation into Cohen 9 months before the raid took place. During the raid, the FBI seized iPhones, laptops and iPads that belonged to Cohen.

Fitton said the big takeaway is Mueller was behind an “audacious attack” on the president and the onus is on Barr to get to the bottom of it.

“If I were him,” said Fitton, “I’d freeze the whole operation until he figures out what’s up and down in terms of peculiar activities and corruption involved in the operation.”