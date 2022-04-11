Expand / Collapse search
It’s in China’s 'best interest' to help Russia in Ukraine war because it “distracts” the West: Expert

China delivers missiles to Serbia amid Russia-Ukraine war

Brent Sadler of the Heritage Foundation joined "Mornings with Maria" Monday to discuss why China's role in helping Russia amid the war is in President Xi Jingping's "best interest," arguing prolonging the war "distracts" the West.

Putin Xi

Russian President Vladimir Putin greets Chinese President Xi Jinping during a bilateral meeting in Brazil. (Photo by Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images) ( Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images / Getty Images)

BRENT SADLER: I think we've seen a bipartisan a consensus on China, and it seems to be holding even in the Biden administration, to treat China not just as a competitor, but as an adversary, as you, said Maria. But certainly there's much more that needs to be done, and a much harder stance needs to be considered, especially when you see things like the Chinese delivering S-300 equivalent HQ 20 to ground to air missiles to Serbia just over the weekend. So while China may not be explicitly giving military aid or financial aid to Russia, it's in their best interest to make sure that they help Russia and Ukraine, and they have that conflict. That war progresses as long as possible because if it does, it weakens the West, it distracts the West, and it also makes Russia more beholden to Xi and Beijing as well.

