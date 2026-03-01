'It’s called a Whoop': CEO rejects security risk claim about Susie Wiles

After online speculation suggested a top Trump administration official breached U.S. security protocols, the founder and CEO of Whoop stepped in to identify the wearable device at the center of the controversy.

A widely circulated meeting photo of White House chief of staff Susie Wiles prompted social media users to speculate that a smartwatch, typically restricted in sensitive environments due to recording and connectivity capabilities, was visible on her wrist. Critics quickly raised concerns about potential cybersecurity implications.



"It's called a whoop," wrote Will Ahmed on X. "There's no story here other than a dead ayatollah and a green recovery," he added, referencing the device’s recovery score — a feature that tracks stress, sleep and overall readiness.

Whoop, a wearable fitness company valued at about $3.6 billion, produces subscription-based trackers that monitor sleep, strain and recovery.

In a separate post, Ahmed added that Wiles, following Operation Epic Fury, likely had a low resting heart rate and high heart rate variability — both indicators of strong physical recovery and readiness.

The comment followed the high-stakes Saturday morning operation that killed Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and several senior Iranian officials in a coordinated U.S.–Israeli military campaign.

Ahmed said the health device is approved by the National Security Agency and does not include a microphone and GPS and has no cellular capability.

Security procedures in sensitive government environments typically limit or prohibit personal electronic devices capable of transmitting data. Smartwatches, in particular, are often subject to scrutiny because of their connectivity features.

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.