Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

Iran
Published

'It’s called a Whoop': CEO rejects security risk claim about Susie Wiles

Whoop, a wearable fitness company valued at about $3.6B, produces subscription-based trackers that monitor users’ overall health

close
WHOOP CEO Will Ahmed on partnering with U.S. Army, top athletes video

WHOOP fitness tracker announces partnership with US Army paratroopers

WHOOP CEO Will Ahmed on partnering with U.S. Army, top athletes

After online speculation suggested a top Trump administration official breached U.S. security protocols, the founder and CEO of Whoop stepped in to identify the wearable device at the center of the controversy.

A widely circulated meeting photo of White House chief of staff Susie Wiles prompted social media users to speculate that a smartwatch, typically restricted in sensitive environments due to recording and connectivity capabilities, was visible on her wrist. Critics quickly raised concerns about potential cybersecurity implications.

TOMAHAWKS SPEARHEADED US STRIKE ON IRAN — WHY PRESIDENTS REACH FOR THIS MISSILE FIRST

President Donald Trump is seen speaking to Susan Wiles at Mar-a-Lago, Palm Beach, Florida during Operation Epic Fury.

President Donald Trump speaks to Susie Wiles during Operation Epic Fury at Mar-a-Lago, Palm Beach, Florida on Feb. 28, 2026. (White House photo by Daniel Torok)

"It's called a whoop," wrote Will Ahmed on X. "There's no story here other than a dead ayatollah and a green recovery," he added, referencing the device’s recovery score — a feature that tracks stress, sleep and overall readiness.

Whoop, a wearable fitness company valued at about $3.6 billion, produces subscription-based trackers that monitor sleep, strain and recovery.

In a separate post, Ahmed added that Wiles, following Operation Epic Fury, likely had a low resting heart rate and high heart rate variability — both indicators of strong physical recovery and readiness.

ENEMY WITHIN: COUNTERTERRORISM EXPERTS FEAR SLEEPER CELLS COULD BE POISED INSIDE US

The comment followed the high-stakes Saturday morning operation that killed Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and several senior Iranian officials in a coordinated U.S.–Israeli military campaign.

Ahmed said the health device is approved by the National Security Agency and does not include a microphone and GPS and has no cellular capability. 

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

A protester raises the Iranian flag and a photo of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

President Donald Trump confirmed the death of Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. (Qian Weizhong/VCG/Getty Images)

Security procedures in sensitive government environments typically limit or prohibit personal electronic devices capable of transmitting data. Smartwatches, in particular, are often subject to scrutiny because of their connectivity features.

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. 