Politics

Iran tried to hack at least one presidential candidate

By FOXBusiness
Retired four-star general Jack Keane gives his predictions on Iran. video

Sanctions are not enough to deter Iran: Retired Gen. Jack Keane

Retired four-star general Jack Keane gives his predictions on Iran.

Iran has attempted to hack at least one 2020 presidential candidate, Microsoft says.

"In a 30-day period between August and September, the Microsoft Threat Intelligence Center (MSTIC) observed Phosphorous making more than 2,700 attempts to identify consumer email accounts belonging to specific Microsoft customers and then attack 241 of those accounts," a Microsoft press release said. "The targeted accounts are associated with a U.S. presidential campaign, current and former U.S. government officials, journalists covering global politics and prominent Iranians living outside Iran."

Microsoft says four accounts were compromised in the attack, none of which were associated with a presidential campaign or current or former government employees.

Microsoft, the Democratic National Party and the Republican National Party did not immediately respond to FOX Business’ request for comment.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.