Military & Defense

Iran assassination plot is 'dead serious,' Gen. Keane warns: 'Scores' of former government officials on list

Former Trump National Security Adviser John Bolton calls plot against him an 'act of war'

Gen. Keane on severity of Iran assassination plot: 'Scores' of former government officials on list

Fox News senior strategic analyst Gen. Jack Keane (ret.) joined "Varney & Co." Friday to discuss the seriousness of the Iran assassination plot as the U.S. continues nuclear deal negotiations, arguing there are "scores of former U.S. government officials" on the list.

GEN. JACK KEANE: It’s very serious. I mean, and obviously, this is in response to killing Qassem Soleimani back in January of 2020, who had as much American blood on his hands as the 9/11 bombers did in New York City and the Pentagon. Listen, there are scores of former U.S. government officials that are on this list, somewhere over 50. So they're dead serious about this. 

Gen. Jack Keane discusses U.S.-Iran relations after assassination plot against U.S. officials comes to light. (Fox News)

EUROPE TO MAKE FRESH PUSH TO REVIVE IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL

And I don't believe it's just one target. I think they're trying to do multiple targets. And obviously, we have an Iranian agent operating on American soil attempting to kill Americans on American soil. That's pretty serious, about as serious as it can get. And I agree with Ambassador Bolton why we would continue to negotiate with the Iranians while they're trying to kill former government officials in America is preposterous on the surface of it. 

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:
 

US continuing negotiations with Iran is 'preposterous': Gen. Keane

Fox News senior strategic analyst Gen. Jack Keane (ret.) discusses the Iranian national assassination plot against former National Security Adviser John Bolton and rising tension between Taiwan and China.