Politics

Independent women flocking to GOP in final days before midterms: Poll

Independent women have shifted 23 points toward Republicans since September

Independent women voters are swinging aggressively toward Republican candidates in the final weeks of midterm election campaigning, according to new polling.

A Monday poll from The New York Times and Siena College found that Republicans have an 11-point lead in the demographic, with 46% of Independent women saying they lean toward Republican candidates, while 35% preferred Democrats.

The result shows a startling swing from the same poll conducted in September, which found Democrats having a 12-point lead among Independent women. That poll stated that 43% of the demographic preferred Democrats and 31% favored Republicans.

The massive 23-point shift occurred over just a matter of weeks even as President Biden and Democrats have hammered on the abortion issue in an effort to galvanize female voters.

OREGON GOP GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATE RIPS DEMOCRATS' SILENCE ON PRO-LIFE OFFICE ATTACK: ‘PAR FOR THE COURSE’

NYT's October poll showed a promising outlook for Republicans headed into the final days of midterm campaigning.

The survey found that roughly 26% of voters said the economy is their most important issue, followed by inflation and cost of living at 18%. Abortion came in third, but at just 5%. Immigration also landed at 5%, while crime rounded out the top five at 3%.

GOP ATTACK ADS SMASH DEMS FOR COZYING UP TO IRS: ‘THEY WILL COME AFTER YOU’

Meanwhile, another Monday poll from the Associated Press found that voters say they trust Republicans to better handle crime, the economy, immigration and foreign policy, while they favor Democrats on abortion policy and healthcare.

Biden's approval rating has also slipped below 40% for the first time since his boost in support in August. Multiple polls show overwhelming majorities in favor of Democrats abandoning Biden in 2024.

Polls also show the vast majority of Americans hop Republicans don't run former President Donald Trump in the next presidential election.