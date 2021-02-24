California lawmaker says Newsom recall effort will be successful

California Gov. Gavin Newsom may be recalled out of office as support for effort continues to grow, Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., said Wednesday.

“I believe that [California Gov. Gavin Newsom] will be successfully recalled. However, do not for a moment think that it's going to be this summer,” Issa told FOX Business’ “Mornings with Maria,” adding that Democrats will stall the effort.

Issa said that the “Democrats have a lot of tricks up their sleeve.”

“Even though there is over 1.5 million signatures and continuing--in other words--more than what is legally needed, it is pretty clear that they're going to be scrutinized and thrown out in large number by the Democrat establishment in California," Issa said.

"Plus, there will be additional legal challenges.”

Issa’s comments came after Recall Gavin Newsom 2020 senior adviser Randy Economy said that he feels "pretty darn confident" that the measure against the California governor will make it onto the ballot this summer.

"I think we’re on target. We’re ecstatic," Economy told Fox & Friends on Sunday.

"As a matter of fact, we’ve collected more than 1,720,000 signatures... so it takes a little bit of a while to go through the process to having the 58 different county registrar voters to verify the signatures and then the last one to tally them all is the secretary of state. But I feel pretty darn confident that we’re going to get this thing on the ballot this summer."

Economy said the effort has support from "all walks of life," including 300,000 Democrats who have already signed the petition in addition to Republicans and Independents.

According to the most recent report from the California Secretary of State's office, 668,202 of the recall effort's signatures, or 83.7%, had been validated as of Feb. 5. The recall had a total of 1,094,457 signatures as of Feb. 5.

Issa said if Newsom "continues digging a hole, he is certainly going to get deep into a recall.”

Fox News' Lucas Manfredi and The Associated Press contributed to this report.