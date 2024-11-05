How to watch Election Day coverage on FOX Business and Fox News Digital

Election Day 2024 is here and FOX Business Network, Fox News Channel and Fox News Digital are your home for up-to-the-second election news, race calls and breaking developments from swing states to reliably red precincts and blue bastions.

ELECTION 2024 AND YOUR WALLET

FOX BUSINESS

From taxes to soaring costs – the economy is on the ballot for voters this election. FOX Business Network will present "FOX Business Democracy 2024: Election Coverage" from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. ET, led by Charles Payne, Dagen McDowell and Sean Duffy in New York. At 7 p.m., viewers can stay with FOX Business for a simulcast of Fox News Channel's "Democracy 2024" programming through the overnight hours, followed by "Mornings with Maria" beginning at 5 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 6. FOX Business correspondents will be on the ground with the latest from battleground states: Grady Trimble in Michigan, Madison Alworth in Georgia and Jeff Flock in Pennsylvania – who will be joined by "The Big Money Show" anchor Jackie DeAngelis in the Keystone State. Edward Lawrence will be reporting from the White House.

TRUMP OR HARRIS WILL INHERIT AN ECONOMY IN LIMBO

FOX NEWS

On FoxNews.com, there will be several blogs with up-to-the-minute developments of Senate races, state presidential race calls and the close-fought House races attracting the most attention this election cycle. FOX Nation will also feature some election coverage.

Fox News Digital will also have running delegate counts and results from the national races.

FOX NEWS DEMOCRACY 24: KEYS TO THE COUNT IN EVERY BATTLEGROUND STATE

Fox News Digital will feature the latest news surrounding the election, results and information. Up-to-the-minute data and developments will be provided for the digital audience, as users can review Fox News Voter Analysis as polls close in each state. Users can also follow both the Democracy ‘24 and Balance of Power live blogs throughout the day as the latest races are called across the country.

FOX News Digital's election hub will feature real-time data for users to track the presidential race, congressional and gubernatorial races, complete with a fully interactive map of the country and probability dials displaying the likelihood of the outcome and the congressional balance of power.

Viewers can also customize and select races on the "My Races" page to follow along with their favorite contests.

FoxNews.com will livestream the channel’s special coverage, including race results, election trends and in-depth political analysis.

Fox News Channel will also have special programming throughout the day, and Fox News’ Decision Desk will be checking in with the network’s anchors throughout the night with their latest analysis and race calls.

Fox News Digital's Charlie Creitz contributed to this report.