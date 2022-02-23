How can US deter China's aggression towards Taiwan?

Former CIA and Army Case Officer Kevin Carroll discusses the Russia-Ukraine conflict as China's aggression towards Taiwan rises, arguing the "best thing" the U.S. can do to deter President Xi Jinping from invading Taiwan is by making life uncomfortable for Putin in Ukraine.

KEVIN CARROLL: It's no secret that the communist regime in Beijing as a matter of state policy wants Taiwan back, so I mean, that's just a statement of fact. One of the best things we can do to try to deter President Xi from invading Taiwan is by making life as uncomfortable as possible for Vladimir Putin in Ukraine. If we can turn Ukraine into a porcupine as Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Milley said, perhaps we can do the same thing to Taiwan and make it a really unattractive option for Xi...

BIDEN’S HANDLING OF RUSSIA-UKRAINE ‘EMBOLDENS’ CHINA TO MOVE ON TAIWAN, EXPERT WARNS

As far as Iran, it's the same thing. Iran and the mullahs, Ayatollah Khamenei are going to be looking very closely at how well we support an ally here with whom we don't have a mutual defense treaty. And again, to deter the Iranians from going nuclear, we should support Ukraine so that we demonstrate we'd be willing to do the same to Israel.

