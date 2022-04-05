Republicans push House to drop Citigroup as office credit card provider over funding for abortion travel

FIRST ON FOX – House GOP Conference Vice Chair Mike Johnson is pressing for the House of Representatives to drop Citigroup as its credit card provider over the company's move to fund travel for employees seeking abortions.

Johnson, R-La., made the demand in a Tuesday letter to House Chief Administrative Officer Catherine Szpindor. Johnson said a long-standing policy in Congress of taxpayer dollars not funding abortion should preclude the House from working with Citi any longer.

"Citi sent a letter to its stakeholders in anticipation of its April 2022 stakeholder meeting stating that the company will 'provide travel benefits to facilitate access to adequate [abortion] resources,'" Johnson said.

"This is an unfortunate move by Citi that will lead to the circumvention of state laws and unfettered access to elective abortions," he continued. "By offering to pay its employees in their efforts to terminate the lives of the unborn, Citi has forfeited its privilege of doing business with the House of Representatives."

The message to shareholders from Citi specifically said the travel benefits are "in response to changes in reproductive healthcare laws in certain states."

Potentially the most notable state abortion law passed in 2021 was a Texas law restricting abortion after six weeks. It was challenged by Democrats and the case made its way to the Supreme Court, but the justices allowed the law to remain in effect pending litigation in lower courts.

The House GOP letter represents a continuation of Republicans' focus on battling corporations over social issues. That was recently highlighted by GOP broadsides against Disney for its criticism of the Florida law banning gender and sexual identity instruction to young elementary schoolers.

Republicans in recent months have also taken aim at big tech, the children's book industry, the Federal Reserve and more for allegedly pushing left-wing social policies and ideology.

The Citi document Johnson's letter references also said it would "broaden gender affirmation medical coverage." This kind of care, according to Johns Hopkins, includes cross-sex hormones. The Cleveland Clinic also defines "gender affirmation surgery" as procedures including "facial surgery, top surgery or bottom surgery."

Johnson's letter calls on Szpindor to "immediately terminate the House’s existing contracts with Citigroup, Inc. and refrain from entering into any new contractual agreements with the company."

Johnson is joined by 45 other Republicans in the letter, including Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio, Jim Banks of Indiana, and Lauren Boebert of Colorado.