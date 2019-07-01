Hong Kong protesters break into government headquarters

Protesters smashed a makeshift battering ram through glass walls at Hong Kong’s government headquarters, goading police inside the building, as a massive demonstration kicked off on the anniversary of the city’s return to Chinese sovereignty.

The confrontation—and the ascendancy of young activists—are signs of a deepening crisis over the city’s future, spawned a month earlier by Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s push, since put on hold, to pass legislation allowing suspects to be extradited to China, which has a far more opaque legal system.

“If we don’t do anything now, Hong Kong is over,” said a black-clad 17-year-old schoolboy who identified himself only by his surname Chan. “The legislators don’t want us to go in. They cannot stop us. We want the officials to face us.”

Sporadic violence between police and protesters disrupted an annual ceremony Monday morning to raise the Chinese flag ahead of the rally. Police used pepper spray and batons to beat back hundreds of protesters, brandishing black flags, who gathered before dawn. Officials moved the ceremony indoors. Hours later, organizers said, discussions with the police over the route of the march fell apart.

On this day 22 years ago, the Union Jack was lowered and the Chinese flag hoisted, ending more than a century and a half of British rule in Hong Kong. Marching on July 1 has become an annual tradition since the handover, which usually brings out antigovernment groups. Attendance has ebbed in recent years, but this year’s turnout has been fueled by the intense focus on the extradition bill, Mrs. Lam, and the conduct of city’s police force.

Some four hours after the morning standoff, bands of mostly young activists, dressed in black and sporting goggles and masks, gathered by the hundreds at government headquarters. They quickly stacked iron barricades and poles onto a cart, turning it into their most hostile weapon yet in a movement better known for the umbrellas that protesters used to shield themselves from police tear gas.

As they prepared to turn the battering ram onto the glass walls of the building, which houses Hong Kong’s legislature, pro-democracy lawmakers raced to the front lines to stop them.

“I don’t want to see the dire consequences if they crashed their way in, not just to themselves but to all protesters who could be labeled as rioters,” said Wu Chi-wai, chairman of the city’s Democratic Party, who tried to dissuade the protesters. “But they don’t want us to stop them.”

Protesters want the extradition bill to be formally thrown out and they want Mrs. Lam to resign. They also want police to answer for violently dispersing a demonstration on June 12. More broadly, they are protesting Beijing’s tightening grip on the city.

“We want the government to hear us,” said Esther Kam, a 20-year-old college student, who tried with her twin sister to disrupt the flag-raising ceremony.

Protesters jeered and offered one-fingered salutes as two helicopters bearing the Chinese and Hong Kong flags flew past the waterfront at 8 a.m. Outside government headquarters, protesters raised a black flag and lowered Hong Kong’s flag to half-mast.

“This is a protest against the legitimacy of Beijing’s rule” over Hong Kong, pro-democracy lawmaker Eddie Chu said after the Monday morning clashes. He said July 1 was a symbolic date and protesters were seizing the opportunity to make themselves heard.

Tensions were high. Earlier in the day, a small band of protesters subdued a man; they say he spoke Mandarin—the language of Chinese officialdom, which is distinct from the Hong Kong Cantonese dialect—and was taking photos of protesters. Police said some protesters flung bottles at them filled with an unknown liquid that caused difficulty breathing.

For more than a week, bands of mostly young protesters have turned their anger on police, barricading and defacing police headquarters as they demanded charges be dropped against those arrested for participating in earlier clashes. Police stepped up their presence significantly Monday morning, arriving in the thousands, armed with helmets, nightsticks and rubber-bullet guns.

As the protesters rammed the thick glass panes at government headquarters again and again, phalanxes of police waited inside impassively, riot shields and pepper spray at the ready. A ring of media surrounded the battering ram with cameras and smartphones. Beyond them was a crowd transfixed.

“I don’t know what the plan is because nobody is organizing,” said Kit Au, a 26-year-old protester straggling at the back of the band outside government headquarters. “We’ll see if they can smash the window. I don’t know what I want to do once that happens.”

The government has refused to accede to any of the protesters’ demands beyond suspending the extradition bill. Mrs. Lam’s televised appearance at the ceremony was her first in more than a week since she twice apologized for her handling of the protests. She has resisted calls to resign.

In her speech Monday, she vowed conciliation and said she would “actively reach out to young people of different backgrounds.” Last week, she signaled support for police.

“Members of the force and their family members have been put under pressure and a small number of people even provoked the police intentionally, which is not acceptable,” her office said in a statement Thursday.

Organizers say a million people showed up for the first march against the extradition bill on June 9. A week later, organizers said two million people took to the streets. Police estimates are generally far lower. Organizers haven’t yet provided an estimate for Monday’s march, though temperatures are high and some people have suffered heat stroke, participants say.

Past protests have forced high-level changes. Demonstrations against government efforts to align Hong Kong’s antisubversion laws with Beijing’s in 2003 snowballed into nearly two years of political crises, forcing the resignation of a string of cabinet members and eventually Chief Executive Tung Chee Hwa.

But others achieved little. Protests calling for universal suffrage five years earlier brought huge turnouts of people into the streets, but demonstrators lost momentum as authorities held firm and the public tired of monthslong blockades of public spaces by activists.

While protesters succeeded in breaking through panes of glass at the government headquarters Monday, some of their like-minded compatriots in the rally wondered whether they had gone too far.

“I think it’s a little bit too much,” Natalie Liu, a 22-year-old student marching for the protest. “There’s no one inside the Legislative Council, so there’s no use.”

—Stella Yifan Xie, Ese Erheriene and Eli Binder contributed to this article.

Write to Chuin-Wei Yap at chuin-wei.yap@wsj.com and Wenxin Fan at Wenxin.Fan@wsj.com