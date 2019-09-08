Hong Kong protesters beg Trump for help: 'Liberate' us

As many as 100,000 people demonstrated outside the U.S. consulate in Hong Kong, waving American flags and begging President Trump to “liberate” them from Chinese rule.

"Resist Beijing, Liberate Hong Kong" and "Stand with Hong Kong, fight for freedom" were two of the chants repeated by demonstrators, many of them clad in black shirts and wearing masks.

Some posters read "President Trump, please liberate Hong Kong.”

Image 1 of 18 ▼ Protesters shout slogans and march with United States flags during a protest in Hong Kong, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. Demonstrators in Hong Kong plan to march to the U.S. Consulate on Sunday to drum up international support for their protest movement, a day after attempts to disrupt transportation to the airport were thwarted by police. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

"Hong Kong is at the forefront of the battle against the totalitarian regime of China," said march organizer Panzer Chan. "Please support us in our fight."

Protests against Chinese governance have now entered their third month in Hong Kong, continuing after an extradition bill was pulled from the Hong Kong government. Hong Kong is a semiautonomous territory of China and a top global financial center.

A minority of protesters smashed subway station windows Sunday, and police responded with a handful of tear gas rounds, Fox News’ Jonathan Hunt reports.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.