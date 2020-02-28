Hillary Clinton to start new podcast in midst of 2020 election

Hillary Clinton is throwing her hat in the 2020 presidential election — with the start of a new podcast.

Continue Reading Below

The 2016 Democratic presidential nominee and former secretary of state is planning to launch her own podcast this spring on the IHeartRadio platform, which currently hosts other famous podcasters, including a number of right-wing commentators like Glenn Beck, Rush Limbaugh and Ben Shapiro, as well as Joe Rogan, host of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” Politico reported.

The yet-to-be-titled show was reportedly inspired by Clinton’s recent experience with two other famous interviewers: Comedian Conan O’Brien, who recorded an episode with the former first lady and her daughter Chelsea last fall, and Howard Stern.

“Conan just exudes enthusiasm about this platform and he does these interviews that are really evergreen and the idea with her, in part inspired by that experience, is to do the same thing,” a source close to Clinton told Politico. “She wants to try to have a wider-ranging conversation that will be lasting, so you can listen to it in a year or you can listen to it tomorrow and it will be interesting. And then of course she’ll do some ranting and raving about news of the day.”

HILLARY CLINTON RENEWS ATTACK ON SANDERS DURING 'ELLEN' INTERVIEW: VOTERS NEED SOMEONE 'WHO CAN WIN'

Clinton’s podcast intends to “share good news about problems that are actually being solved,” Politico reported, but will be launched in the thick of the 2020 presidential election.

It’s unclear if she intends to wade into the general election or the Democratic primary, but has been critical of the newly minted frontrunner Bernie Sanders, her 2016 rival.

In an upcoming four-part documentary that will premiere on Hulu at the beginning of March, Clinton refused to back Sanders as the party’s nominee in 2020.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

“He was in Congress for years. He had one senator support him,” she said in the series. “Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done. He was a career politician. It’s all just baloney and I feel so bad that people got sucked into it.”

Clinton and Sanders were engaged in a surprisingly drawn-out and bitter clash during the 2016 Democratic primary. Though he frequently portrayed her as a proponent of billionaires and Wall Street, Sanders, after 14 months of terse back-and-forths, eventually endorsed Clinton for president in July 2016.

But Clinton would not commit to doing the same for Sanders in 2020. Asked by The Hollywood Reporter whether she would endorse and campaign for Sanders if he wins the nomination, she said: “I’m not going there yet. We’re still in a very vigorous primary season.”

HILLARY CLINTON RIPS SANDERS, WON'T COMMIT TO ENDORSING HIM AS PARTY NOMINEE: 'NOBODY LIKES HIM'