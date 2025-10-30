Expand / Collapse search
Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

Politics
Here’s what’s open and what’s closed on Election Day across the country

Don't get caught off guard after you vote, here's what's open and closed this Election Day

With the government in a funding standoff, determining what will be open or closed on Election Day is anything but clear-cut.

That said, the picture is clearer at the state level.

voters in North Carolina

There are 19 states that recognize Election Day as a civic holiday. (Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images)

Nineteen states, as well as Puerto Rico, have designated Election Day as a civic holiday, during which all local government offices, aside from election-related ones, remain closed. 

Those states are Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Montana, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Virginia, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

Are government offices open? 

Clouds behind the U.S. Capitol building

The federal government entered a shutdown on Oct. 1. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)

It’s uncertain. Some federal offices and courts are expected to stay open during the shutdown, but many may be closed or operating on reduced schedules with limited staff. 

This also depends on if you live in one of the 19 states that recognizes Election Day as a holiday.

Are banks open?

Yes, since Election Day is not a federal holiday, banks will operate under their normal hours.

Will mail still be delivered on Election Day?

USPS carrier

The mail will still be delivered on Election Day.  (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

Yes. Like banks, the U.S. Postal Service follows the federal holiday schedule. Both UPS and FedEx will also operate as usual.

Are retail and grocery stores open?

Yes, there are no major retailers that close for Election Day. Restaurants will be open as well.

Is the stock market open on Election Day?

The New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq, and U.S. bond markets will remain open for trading on Election Day. The next scheduled market holiday is Thanksgiving, when all three will be closed.