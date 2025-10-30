Here’s what’s open and what’s closed on Election Day across the country

With the government in a funding standoff, determining what will be open or closed on Election Day is anything but clear-cut.

That said, the picture is clearer at the state level.

Nineteen states, as well as Puerto Rico, have designated Election Day as a civic holiday, during which all local government offices, aside from election-related ones, remain closed.

Those states are Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Montana, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Virginia, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

Are government offices open?

It’s uncertain. Some federal offices and courts are expected to stay open during the shutdown, but many may be closed or operating on reduced schedules with limited staff.

This also depends on if you live in one of the 19 states that recognizes Election Day as a holiday.

Are banks open?

Yes, since Election Day is not a federal holiday, banks will operate under their normal hours.

Will mail still be delivered on Election Day?

Yes. Like banks, the U.S. Postal Service follows the federal holiday schedule. Both UPS and FedEx will also operate as usual.

Are retail and grocery stores open?

Yes, there are no major retailers that close for Election Day. Restaurants will be open as well.

Is the stock market open on Election Day?

The New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq, and U.S. bond markets will remain open for trading on Election Day. The next scheduled market holiday is Thanksgiving, when all three will be closed.