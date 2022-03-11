Harris slammed over Ukrainian refugee crisis response: This is 'no laughing matter,' Rep. Fleischmann says

During an interview on "Mornings with Maria" Congressman Chuck Fleischmann criticized the Biden administration's "ill prepared" domestic and foreign policy as Kamala Harris laughed at a question over the Ukrainian refugee crisis.

REP. CHUCK FLEISCHMANN: Certainly, Maria, thank you. Total ill preparedness on the part of this administration, whether it's been domestic policy or foreign policy and you're seeing it first hand. This is one of the most horrific invasions that we have seen in recent history, obviously in this century. This is not a laughing matter, but this is a matter that our allies want answers. The American people want answers. This is a time for utter seriousness. No jokes, no stupid side comments. We are being watched by the Russians, by the Chinese, by our allies and the American people are watching. This is serious. No laughing matter. It's outrageous.

