Harris slammed over Ukrainian refugee crisis response: This is 'no laughing matter,' Rep. Fleischmann says

The US is being watched by Russia, China, allies and the American people, said Rep. Chuck Fleischman

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann, R-Tenn., sounds off on Kamala Harris after she laughed at a question over the Ukrainian refugee crisis.

Rep. Fleischmann slams Harris over Ukrainian refugee crisis response: This is 'no laughing matter'

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann, R-Tenn., sounds off on Kamala Harris after she laughed at a question over the Ukrainian refugee crisis.

During an interview on "Mornings with Maria" Congressman Chuck Fleischmann criticized the Biden administration's "ill prepared" domestic and foreign policy as Kamala Harris laughed at a question over the Ukrainian refugee crisis.

BIDEN'S SECRETARY LAUGHING OFF GAS PRICES RESURFACES AS YOUR WALLET TAKES HIT

REP. CHUCK FLEISCHMANN: Certainly, Maria, thank you. Total ill preparedness on the part of this administration, whether it's been domestic policy or foreign policy and you're seeing it first hand. This is one of the most horrific invasions that we have seen in recent history, obviously in this century. This is not a laughing matter, but this is a matter that our allies want answers. The American people want answers. This is a time for utter seriousness. No jokes, no stupid side comments. We are being watched by the Russians, by the Chinese, by our allies and the American people are watching. This is serious. No laughing matter. It's outrageous. 

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann slams Kamala Harris for laughing at Ukrainian refugee question and discusses the $1.5 trillion spending bill.

Democrats are a ‘dying party’: Rep. Chuck Fleischmann

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann slams Kamala Harris for laughing at Ukrainian refugee question and discusses the $1.5 trillion spending bill.