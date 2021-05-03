Gun stocks pop as FBI background checks jump

Shares of gun stocks climbed higher during Monday’s trading session after the FBI released data about the sizable number of background checks conducted for firearm purchases last month.

The FBI said that it conducted 3.51 million background checks in April, compared with 2.91 million during the same month last year.

Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc., Smith & Wesson Brands and Sturm Ruger & Company were all trading higher on Monday.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % VSTO VISTA OUTDOOR 33.98 +1.37 +4.20% RGR STURM, RUGER & CO. 66.67 +1.73 +2.66% SWBI SMITH & WESSON BRANDS 18.67 +1.27 +7.30%

US HANDGUN, LONG GUN IMPORTS SURGE 60% IN 2020: ANALYSTS

The April totals were fewer than the month prior when the FBI carried out nearly 4.7 million background checks.

Background checks for every month of 2021 have so far outpaced the data from the comparable period last year.

As previously reported by Fox News, President Biden proposed an initial set of gun control measures last month, aimed at "ghost guns," or kits that allow the recipient to assemble the firearm using provided parts, and stabilizing braces.

The administration said that Biden is concerned about all forms of gun violence, not only mass shootings but also domestic violence and forms of community violence that disproportionately affect Black and Brown communities.

An administration official suggested there could be additional actions in the weeks and months to come.