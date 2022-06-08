Matthew McConaughey gun control plea reax: Dems making direct effort to destroy 2nd amendment, says Rep Jordan

During an interview on ‘Mornings with Maria,’ Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, discusses gun control policy reform in response to actor and Uvalde, Texas native, Matthew McConaughey's powerful call to action at the White House.



REP. JIM JORDAN: I think the Democrats are going to be able to pass some things in the House. But what they're trying to do is just a total attack, total repeal of the Second Amendment. I mean, Joe Biden said a couple of weeks ago that we want to get rid of 9mm handguns. That's the most common handgun in the country. Michael Moore said it's time to repeal the Second Amendment. During our markup in Judiciary last week on one of the bills that will be on the floor today, the Democrats target Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, said we're not finished yet. We're going to do more after this bill. And Mondaire Jones says if this bill doesn't pass, if we can't limit guns across America and attack the Second Amendment.

He says, we're going to get rid of the filibuster, expand the Supreme Court, and do whatever it takes. So this is a direct effort to destroy the Second Amendment, and that's what we got to understand. In Mr. McConaughey's remarks yesterday, there were a lot of good things he said about mental health, about securing schools, about traditional values. But when it comes to infringing on the rights of law-abiding citizens and infringing on Second Amendment liberties of law-abiding Americans, that's something we should not do. And I am totally opposed to that, as I think most Americans are.



