Government Spending

Rep. Mace pitches penny plan to tackle massive government spending

Republican calls for accountability in Congress as US grapples with inflation

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C. argues the federal government was receiving 'record tax revenues' during the COVID pandemic.

Rep. Nancy Mace puts forth penny plan to tackle massive government spending

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C. argues the federal government was receiving 'record tax revenues' during the COVID pandemic.

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., pitched her penny plan Friday on "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" amid massive spending initiatives coming out of Washington, arguing the federal government needs to be "treated the same way businesses were treated during COVID" and "balance their budget."

REP. NANCY MACE:  I just filed the penny plan in the House just a few weeks ago for every future dollar the federal government spends, you caught a penny and the federal government, make no mistake, even in the middle of COVID-19 was receiving record tax revenues, and when they shut businesses down, they kept their doors open and didn't have to cut anything through COVID. 

Rep. Mace commentary

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C. discusses the state of the economy on April 22, 2022 during "Cavuto: Coast to Coast." (Fox News)

I would like to see the federal government be treated the same way they had to treat businesses in this country and make some cuts and balance their budget and look at tax cuts. That should be one of the things that we're looking at when we do get the majority...

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., discusses inflation crippling the U.S., her Penny Plan and leaked audio of Rep. Kevin McCarthy's reaction to Jan. 6.

Rep. Mace: Massive spending has added to our inflation woes

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., discusses inflation crippling the U.S., her Penny Plan and leaked audio of Rep. Kevin McCarthy's reaction to Jan. 6. 