Rich & Famous

Elton John among celebs whose personal info exposed by UK government

Sensitive information including addresses was posted online

By FOXBusiness
The United Kingdom's government apologized Saturday for posting the personal information of more than 1,000 celebrities, officials and others who will take part in the New Year Honours 2020.

Sensitive information, including addresses, was posted on Friday and removed Saturday, the BBC reported. Notable people who may have been affected include musician Elton John, actress Olivia Newton-John and former Conservative Party leader Iain Duncan Smith.

"A version of the New Year Honours 2020 list was published in error which contained recipients' addresses," a government spokesman told BBC. "The information was removed as soon as possible. We have reported the matter to the ICO [Information Commissioner's Office] and are contacting all those affected directly."

Actress Olivia Newton-John (L) and musician Elton John (R) will be part of the UK's New Year Honours 2020.

Other celebrities on the list include cricketer Ben Stokes and former director of public prosecutions Alison Saunders. The file also included information about police officers, BBC reported.

