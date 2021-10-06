GOP won’t back spending package that leads to ‘America’s demise,’ lawmaker says

Rep. Greg Murphy, R-N.C., said Republicans aren't supportive of the Democrats' $3.5 trillion spending package because they believe the proposed fiscal policies will result in "America's demise," on "Mornings with Maria" Wednesday.

REP. GREG MURPHY: Every time I hear [Biden], I feel like he's reading an Aesop fable. He's just pulling things out of the air that really just sound magical, but have no basis in reality. These things are entirely wrong.

He talks, essentially, that if we don't go along with his magical plan to bankrupt America, we're complicit in its demise, in America's demise, the demise that actually his policies and the far left would be causing.

We need real infrastructure. We don't need this zillion dollar, if you will, package that will bankrupt America, bankrupt middle-class America and, now what we've seen with inflation, disproportionately affect the poor.

