GOP senator introduces bill to suspend gas tax after Trump endorses plan

FIRST ON FOX: Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., is introducing legislation to suspend the federal gas tax, Fox News has learned.

The move comes just hours after President Donald Trump confirmed he supports taking the measure, which would require an act of Congress. Gas prices spiked to over $4.52 this weekend as the conflict with Iran continues, according to AAA.

Hawley's Gas Tax Suspension Act would pause both the 18.4 cent gas tax and the 24.4 cent diesel tax for 90 days upon passage. The bill would also allow Trump to extend the suspension for an additional 90 days if he determines it is necessary.

"President Trump has proposed to suspend the federal gas tax and he's exactly right," Hawley told Fox News Digital in a statement. "American workers and families deserve immediate relief and this legislation will do just that."

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Trump told CBS News on Monday morning that suspending the tax is a "great idea."

"We're going to take off the gas tax for a period of time, and when gas goes down, we'll let it phase back in," Trump told CBS.

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Energy Secretary Chris Wright said Sunday the Trump administration was open to suspending the tax, though he framed the potential suspension as part of a broader effort by the administration to respond to higher energy costs.

"We are working every day to offset this rise in prices because of a critical conflict in Iran to drive prices down and we’re open to all such ideas," Wright said.

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Several states, including Georgia, Indiana and Utah, have temporarily suspended state gas taxes to provide relief to drivers. Other members of Congress have also proposed plans to pause the federal gas tax.

Read the full Gas Tax Suspension Act below: (App users click here)