Politics

GOP lawmaker torches Biden's WH for claiming spending plan is a 'five-alarm fire': KJP doesn't know economics

Rep. Byron Donalds argued that 'Joe Biden doesn't care' about improving inflation

Rep. Byron Donalds responds to KJP slamming the GOP spending plan: ‘She obviously doesn’t know economics’

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., shredded White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre for her widely denounced claim that the GOP's spending plan will exasperate inflation and worsen the U.S. economy.

KARINE JEAN-PIERRE SAYS BIDEN’S ‘ECONOMIC PLAN IS WORKING’ DESPITE HOUSEHOLD INCOME DROP, STUBBORN INFLATION

During an appearance on "The Big Money Show," Wednesday, the GOP lawmaker reacted to her comments made during the press briefing, arguing that the press secretary is largely ill-informed and "doesn't know what she's talking about."

During the press briefing, Karine Jean-Pierre controversially claimed that the "MAGA" Republicans' proposal will be a "five-alarm fire" for hardworking families.

Karine Jean-Pierre

During a press briefing, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claimed that ‘MAGA’ Republicans proposal will be a five alarm fire for hard working families. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh / AP Newsroom)

"She obviously doesn't know economics, because she works for a guy that ignited inflation in our economy. We did not have 8% or 6% inflation in this country for 40 years. It took Joe Biden two months and here it is. So she doesn't know what she's talking about. That's number one," he explained to co-host Brian Brenberg. 

"My response is the press secretary doesn't know what she's talking about. She obviously doesn't know economics."

- Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla.

"Number two, if you're going to get this inflation out of our economy, part of the job is at the Federal Reserve with raising rates. But the other part of it is government curtailing its spending. Inflation is created by too much government money going into the economy. It puts too many dollars chasing too few goods. The formula is the same. If she took an economics course, maybe she would realize that," he continued.

Washington has a spending problem, not a revenue problem: Sen. Eric Schmitt

Rep. Donalds concluded by issuing a strong warning to the Biden administration, urging them to dismantle its "reckless" spending habits before it's too late.

"If we continue to recklessly spend in Washington, it will only make inflation in our economy worse. And that hurts poor people, whether you're white, black or Hispanic. Whether you're Republican or Democrat, you are the one who is going to suffer."

"Joe Biden doesn't care. He would rather spend $7 trillion of money we don't have. I mean, talk about a joke," he said.

