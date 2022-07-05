GOP lawmaker tells Biden it takes American energy ‘to run an economy’

After hosting a roundtable with Pennsylvania's oil producers, Rep. Fred Keller, R-Pa., said President Biden needs to get serious, "embrace" American energy and understand what it takes to "run an economy" on "Mornings with Maria" Tuesday.

U.S. WILL SEE HIGHER GAS PRICES IF OIL PRODUCTION IS NOT INCREASED: FORMER ENERGY SECRETARY

REP. FRED KELLER: He's [Biden's} so wrong on this. When he was campaigning, saying he was going to work it out, we weren't going to have any more drilling? He needs to really understand what it takes to run an economy, and it takes American energy.

When you look at countries like Germany wanting to start opening up coal-fired power plants, Pennsylvania has a rich history of supplying energy. I mean, oil goes back to 1859 in Titusville. Take a look at what's happened. Pennsylvania can contribute very much to the energy needs of not just our nation, but the globe. And we can do it right here effectively, cleanly. We were reading the Paris Climate Accords, not even in the agreement. And just a few years ago, we were in an agreement and we were the only nation that was actually hitting those goals.

So I think the president needs to embrace American energy if he's serious about making sure that we put America's families first, we have national security and our allies can rely on a stable, clean supply.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW